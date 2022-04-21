Best Fortnite Deathrun Codes (April 2022): The Best Custom Deathrun Maps in Creative

If you’re looking to play around in the world of Fortnite and are growing tired of just running and gunning, you’ll be able to take on a whole list of different things to do. One of these modes, Deathrun, pits you against an obstacle course that is trying to kill you, so you’ll need to use your maneuvering skills to make sure that you can make it to the end of the match. But which ones are worth your time? Let’s dive in and go through 5 of the best Deathrun Codes out there right now!

5. 6829-1378-2440

You’ll be able to navigate your way through 100 Levels in this Deathrun, where you’ll need to put your Parkour skills to the test, and also deal with some big baddies along the way. Keep on pushing through, and earn some extra Battle Pass XP while you’re doing it!

4.2204-4154-7419

If 100 Levels weren’t enough, push yourself through the challenge of 200 levels, where you’ll need to use all of the skills that you’ve learned on the battlefield to prove that you’re the best Deathrunner of them all. You’ll also be able to activate Assist Mode, if you’re having some struggles making it through these challenges, and earn XP while you’re doing it.

3. 7873-9558-3042

With sprinting, climbing, and even a God Mode so you won’t take damage, you’ll be able to rack up large amounts of XP towards your Battle Pass through the 350 levels that are offered here. While the number keeps growing, you’ll see a large selection of areas that will challenge you, so if you’re up to the challenge and don’t use God Mode, you’ll be pushing hard and fast to make your way through these challenges.

2. 5196-4906-0872

With over 350 Levels to complete, you’ll see a lot of variety, and new maps being added quite often. You’ll also be able to earn boat-loads of XP through these challenges, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking back in on this specific code quite often, as you’ll be able to take on the new levels that they have on offer. It’s also one of the best Deathrun maps available, with a lot of variety in the stages that it offers.

1. 9386-6875-7537

For our final entry on this list, you’ll need to look no further than this code right here. Offering over 500 levels, you’ll be able to continue pushing on for longer than ever, and show that you’re the best Deathrunner around. A mammoth task to undertake, but you’ll be rewarded handsomely for continuing on this journey!

And those are the best Deathrunner codes available for April! You’ll want to keep an eye out on some of these codes, as they continue to add in more and more content, so you’ll be able to continue trekking them over and over again.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.