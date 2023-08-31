Best Julie Build in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Abilities, Stats, and Attributes

Image: Gun Interactive

Like the rest of the victims, Julie is a devoted follower of Ana, seeking to uncover the truth behind Maria’s disappearance, which sets the game’s events into motion. Her primary ability, Ultimate Escape, enables her to sprint for an extended period while evading detection from Johnny and Cook’s abilities. Since Julie’s primary ability is super powerful, we’ve built her Julie with this as the foundation. The result is a build where she can proficiently perform super-fast actions while remaining silent. Here is the best Julie build in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, including all abilities, stats, and attributes.

The Best Loadout for Julie in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Table of Contents:

As mentioned, this build focuses on making Julie fast, with lots of Endurance. This means you can sprint away from any family member without the risk of running out of Stamina before they do. In addition, you will do so super-fast when completing objectives without making noises, which is death sentence.

Best Julie Skill Tree Path in TCSM

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To complete this Julie build, follow the above Skill Tree path to Level 10. However, the three skills needed for this build can be obtained at Level 5 (20 Skill Points), meaning you can start leveling those skills while you gain more SP to raise Julie’s attributes.

Here is the total number of Skill Points you need to obtain the three skills used in this build:

Choose Flight: 8 Skill Points

8 Skill Points Highly Skilled: 9 Skill Points

9 Skill Points Slippery: 20 Skill points

Best Julie Ultimate Escape Abilities

Ultimate Escape – Level 1: Quicker Recharge Rate Reduces Ultimate Escape’s recharge time to 110 seconds.

– Quicker Recharge Rate Ultimate Escape – Level 2: Decrease Sprint Stamina Running Stamina consumption is reduced by 50% while Ultimate Escape is active.

– Decrease Sprint Stamina Ultimate Escape – Level 3: Increase Duration Ultimate Escape lasts for 20 seconds.

Increase Duration

I found the above Ultimate Escape upgrades provide a good balance of using Julie’s primary ability most effectively. However, there is some wiggle room here, which is up to your playstyle preference. For instance, if you find yourself being chased a lot, you may want to lower Ultimate Escape’s cooldown so you can use it more often.

Related: Best Sonny Build in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Abilities, Stats, and Attributes

Best Julie Perks in TCSM

Choose Flight

Highly Skilled

Slippery

While typically, I wouldn’t say I like using Attribute perks, I found that using a Proficiency one is extremely powerful on Julie because it frees you up to dump attribute points into Endurance and Stealth. This turns Julie into a speedster who can run away from the Family while quickly and quietly completing objectives when needed.

Best Julie Attribute Point Allocation

25 Toughness

38 Endurance

15 Strength

43 Proficiency (36+7 from Highly Skilled)

43 Stealth

Note that you only need to level Proficiency to 36 since you will eventually get plus seven to Proficiency once you raise the Highly Skilled perk to Level 3. The combination of Proficiency and Stealth at 43 means you will never reach the Noise meter. Since you will have a meager Strength, you do not want to Grapple with a Family member or break a Generator. You will also be killed quickly if caught, which you shouldn’t since this build turns you into the Road Runner!

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2023