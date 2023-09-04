Best Ana Build in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Abilities, Stats, and Attributes

Image: Gun Interactive

Ana Flores is the overarching matriarch of the friend group that goes searching for her missing sister, Maria, after being frustrated with the lack of progress by the local police. Her primary ability, Pain is Nothing, allows her to take significantly reduced damage from attacks and falls while granting immunity to poison’s effects. Since Ana’s primary ability is super powerful, we’ve built Ana using Pain is Nothing as the foundation. The result is a build where she can live to tell the tale of how she went toe to toe with the Slaughter family and survived. Here is the best Ana build in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, including all abilities, stats, and attributes.

The Best Loadout for Ana in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Table of Contents:

As mentioned, this build focuses on making the lives of each Family member hell. In fact, you turn the tables on them and become the hunter instead. While most players of Victims focus on Leland, Ana is actually much more of a pain when played with the right build. In addition, Sissy is the number one most loved/hated Family member, and Ana’s ability is an excellent counter to her.

Best Ana Skill Tree Path in TCSM

To complete this Ana build, follow the above Skill Tree path to Level 10. However, the three skills needed for this build can be obtained at Level 7 (31 Skill Points), meaning you can start leveling those skills while you gain more SP to raise Ana’s attributes.

Here is the total number of Skill Points you need to obtain the three skills used in this build:

Choose Fight: 7 Skill Points

7 Skill Points Grappler: 22 Skill Points

22 Skill Points What Doesn’t Kill You: 31 Skill points

Best Ana Ultimate Escape Abilities

Pain is Nothing – Level 1: Reduced Damage Your damage reduction multiplayer is set to 70%.

– Reduced Damage Pain is Nothing – Level 2: Increase Duration Ability Lasts for 10 Seconds.

– Increase Duration Pain is Nothing – Level 3: Reduced Damage Your damage reduction multiplayer is set to 80%.

– Level 3: Reduced Damage

I found the above Pain is Nothing upgrades provide a good balance of using Ana’s primary ability most effectively. However, there is some wiggle room here, which is up to your playstyle preference. For instance, if you want to reduce the ability recharge rate, you can swap out Increase Duration for Quicker Recharge Rate instead.

Best Ana Perks in TCSM

Choose Fight

Grappler

What Doesn’t Kill You

(Last Ditch Effort)

When you begin to follow the above Skill Tree path, it is essential to know that you need to unlock the Choose Fight perk on the first Random Perk node you come across. Keep resetting your tree until you get it because you won’t be able to unlock it naturally. After that, you can follow the normal path since Grappler and Choose Fight are always on Ana’s Skill Tree.

At Choose Fight Level 3, you’ll stun a family member for 5 seconds after a sneak attack or close encounter, which is an enormous amount of in-game time. The fact that you can potentially grapple multiple family members in a row will severely disrupt the Family. This can allow another Victim time to finish an objective, save their life, or let you escape.

At Grappler Level 3, you will never lose a Close Encounter with a Family member since button taps are 50% more effective during a struggle. It is honestly to the point that I don’t need to spam the Grapple button for most games; instead, I can lazily press it and still win close encounters.

At What Doesn’t Kill You Level 3, you will regain 100% of the health you lost from the last melee attack if you avoid additional damage for 15 seconds. This perk allows you to return to the fight much quicker since you will quickly heal damage. It can also save your life if you take a hit for another Victim and then juke additional hits while being chased.

At Last Ditch Effort Level 3, you will gain a Bone Scrap when you drop 30% life (up to five times a match) below. This is an optional perk you can swap out for one of the three main perks in this build. I sometimes swap this for Grappler or What Doesn’t Kill You if I don’t need either perk during a specific playing session. This perk prevents you from spending time searching for additional Bone Scrap, which is especially useful later in the match.

Best Ana Attribute Point Allocation

47 Toughness (You will need to spend 51 Skill Points)

(You will need to spend 51 Skill Points) 25 Endurance

50 Strength

20 Proficiency

20 Stealth

As shown above, Ana will become even more of a tank than she already is when you spend your attribute points. She will be able to take hits from multiple Family members at once. On one occasion, I could 1v3 the Family and that escape. However, remember that with low Endurance, Proficiency, and Stealth, you won’t have much stamina and will be slow and loud at completing objectives. After all, your entire goal with this build is to get in the face of the Family to distract them while the other Victims on your team complete their objectives unharmed.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2023