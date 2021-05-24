Biomutant – How to Fast Travel

Almost every open-world adventure has some kind of fast-travel option and Biomutant is no exception. The brand new IP from THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 has a beautiful world for you to explore, surprisingly gigantic as well. Being that huge however, it is only natural that when you stray further away from your original objective by much, you need ways of traversing back on a fast pace to keep the action going. Otherwise, just the process of going back and forth will end as a chore and make the whole game experience unpleasant. Thankfully, this is not the case with Biomutant and feel free to check below for more details.

How to fast travel in Biomutant

Early-ish into your adventure, you will reach a point where you will see a signpost with a yellow flag on top of it. These objects are your mark of being able to fast-travel back to them. And by mark, I truly mean it. In order for you to be able to fast-travel to those signposts, your little furry friend literally ‘marks the spot’ by peeing next to them. Yay for video games I guess. In any case, after your main characters does his thing, you can then at any time open the world map, click on any yellow dots that indicate the signposts you found up until now and you will be instantly fast-travel to any of those points you chose.

There are hundreds of signposts found all over the world of Biomutant, so don’t worry or rush to find the next one. Traversing in this open-world RPG is barely a hassle, since even if you can’t fast-travel exactly to the spot you need, you can reach it by foot in no time, utilizing the loads of mounts you can find. Goats, mystical creatures, mechanical hands, there are all sorts of mounts in the game you can easily get and reach your destination fast by riding them. If no signpost is near to where you want to fast-travel, take advantage of them and reach your destination as fast as possible.

Biomutant is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.