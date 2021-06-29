Update 1.89 has arrived for Black Desert Online, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Pearl Abyss has released several updates for Black Desert Online over the past few days, and today an even newer patch has come out. This update is version number 1.89 if you play the PS4 copy of the game. The update has been released in the early morning of June 29th, 2021.

A ton of new fixes have been released and the update is around 0.98 GB in size. You can check out the partial patch notes posted down below.

Black Desert Online Update 1.89 Patch Notes

Changes and Fixes

Fixed the issue where the Trainer’s Flute couldn’t be used on Weita Island.

Fixed the issue where the Effector values in the top left side of the Composition Note would not be brought in when opening a saved song in the Music Album.

Fixed the issue where the background in the Kisleev Crag area appeared abnormal.

Fixed the areas where characters couldn’t move in Crescent Mountains.

Fixed the issue where the window displayed when using a weapon exchange coupon would show the same item information even after it was closed and opened again.

Fixed the issue where the icon of the item used before the Equipment Tailoring Coupon would remain.

Changed the minimap where it used to not show the name of the region that your character is in when resetting all the settings.

Fixed the issue where the weapon exchange UI would be covered by the Inventory window.

Fixed the awkward position of the lower button for Special Barter.

If you want to see the full patch notes, you can visit the official website for more details. Black Desert Online is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.