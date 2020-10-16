Black Ops Cold War – All Field Upgrades

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is bringing back Modern Warfare’s Field Upgrade system. The special equipment slot allows players to equip rechargeable items to assist them during engagements.

We have collected the full list of available field upgrades available once Create-A-Class opens up at Level 4. Each field upgrade designated below is paired with its level unlock requirement. If no level is listed, the equipment is unlocked by default after Create-A-Class is accessible.

Keep in mind that this information was pulled from the beta and is subject to change. The guide will be updated if Treyarch alters any of this information by or before the full release.

All Field Upgrades