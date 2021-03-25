A new update has arrived for Black Ops Cold War on March 25th, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Highlights of the update include the official release of the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and the activation of a Triple-Double XP event.

A weekend filled with increased XP and an all-new Special weapon is an enticing combination, especially for those that thrive on maxing out weapon ranks. Other than the areas notes, the update is fairly standard.

More exciting changes, such as an expansive weapon tuning pass and the return of Prop Hunt, will be included in next week’s mid-season update. Those details will be available on Monday, March 29th.

Here’s everything new with the Black Ops Cold War March 25th update.

Black Ops Cold War March 25 Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

2XP Event

2XP now available on PlayStation through 10AM PT March 26.

Triple-Double Weekend begins 10AM PT March 26 on all platforms (Double XP, Double Weapon XP, Double Battle Pass XP). Ends 10AM PT March 29.

Visuals

Addressed a visual issue where Naga’s legs could display improperly.

MULTIPLAYER

New Weapons

R1 Shadowhunter (added Mar. 24) New one-shot kill crossbow available via in-game challenge and the Store. Added to the Special weapon category in Create-a-Class.



Featured Playlists

Nuclear Apocalypse [NEW] TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Nuketown ’84 and Apocalypse. Also available in Hardcore via Quick Play.

Snipers Only Moshpit

Stockpile

Gun Game

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)

Gunfight

Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where multiple players would not receive a prompt to accept the Exfil after a player used the radio to call in the helicopter.

Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4/PS5)

Onslaught Nuketown (PS4/PS5)

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.