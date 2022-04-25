Bonelab VR: Release Date, Quest Version, and More Details for Boneworks Sequel

Bonelab is getting a lot of hype and for good reason. It’s the sequel to one of the top VR games to come out. VR players around the globe are waiting to hear the release date for Bonelab, to finally see the full conclusion to the story set up in Boneworks. As well as to experience some more of the sandbox storytelling that Boneworks mastered oh so well. Sadly, not much has been said about the release of the game or the contents aside from what is on the store page. Let’s go over when you can expect Bonelab to be available on the Oculus Store and Steam.

Bonelab Release Date for Steam and Oculus

Taking a look at the Steam page for Bonelab you will find that it only lists 2022 as the release date for the game. The Quest Store page shows even less information, just having a “coming soon” button in place of the buy button. Sadly this is all the information that we have at the moment about the release date for Bonelab however you can follow Stress Level Zero’s official Twitter to get the latest updates on the game as they come out.

If you really want a VR game to pass the time, you could always check out Minecraft in VR. If you get hooked on Minecraft you can keep up to date with the new Frog mobs that are soon to be added in the next update. If you want to play something similar to Bonelab, you can always play through its predecessor. Boneworks is still a really interesting experience in VR and has aged quite nicely.

One of the more interesting mechanics that Boneworks has introduced into VR is giving the player a physical body in the game world. Most VR games allow you to phase through objects but not Boneworks. Alongside the physics system similar to Half-Life’s, Boneworks won’t let you just shove your hand or head through an object. This adds a whole new dynamic to the game and it will be interesting to see how it is expanded upon in Bonelab. If you need any more help with Bonelab when it comes out make sure to check out our other guides.

Bonelab will be available on Steam and the Oculus Store.