The July 2021 update has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Treyarch has released a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War yesterday on July 1st, 2021. The update should now be available for all platforms.

One of the things to look forward to this week is a four day Double XP event. From July 2nd to July 6th, you will get both Double XP and Double Weapon XP. This is being done to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend period in the United States.

Aside from that, some bug fixes and minor additions have been added to this week’s new update. You can read the full patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War July 2021 Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Operators

(June 28) Restored the “Skyhook” Operator Skin for Park in the PlayStation® Combat Pack after addressing a related stability issue.

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists

NukeJacked 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Collateral 24/7 (Combined Arms) [NEW]

Throwback Moshpit [NEW] (Now includes Hijacked; also available in Hardcore)

(Now includes Hijacked; also available in Hardcore) Gunfight Blueprints

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Party Games

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Multi-Team: Elimination

Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Nail Gun Addressed an issue that prevented aim assist from working as expected on the Pack-a-Punched version of the Nail Gun. (June 25) Topography weapon camo challenges now properly for the Nail Gun.



Stability

(June 25) Fixed a stability issue related to the Hellhound and Plaguehound enemy tracking.

(June 25) Addressed an issue where the scoreboard would not appear after Exfil, Game Over, or ending the game. This also addressed a rare issue where the player could fall out of the helicopter after an Exfil.

Outbreak

(June 25) New Zombies tracks unlocked by the “Unknown Signal” World Event now appear in the Music Player.

If you want to know more details, you can visit the official Treyarch website. Black Ops Cold War is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.