Call of Duty: Warzone Update Patch Notes Released Today

Raven Software has now released a small update today for Call of Duty: Warzone. This is an update made on the servers so no downloading is required.

The new update for Call of Duty: Warzone was released on April 6th, 2021 and should now be available for all platforms. The main purpose of the new update is to increase the efficiency for both the Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie (AUG) and the FFAR 1 assault rifle.

Other minor fixes have also been implemented to make your gameplay experience better in the game. You can read today’s full patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes April 6th

WEAPONS

Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie Recoil strength has been increased. Burst weapons ride a fine line between inefficient and oppressive. The intent of this change is to maintain the weapon’s identity of being a powerhouse while making it a bit more difficult to wield. Right now we feel it is too easy to stay on target given how lethal it is. We will continue to monitor the performance of the Tactical Rifle Charlie and make additional changes if necessary.



FFAR 1 ADS speed has been decreased. The FFAR is a jack of all trades. It has the damage profile and range of an AR as well as the fire rate of an SMG. The FFAR’s wholesale efficacy has it edging out SMGs at ranges we’re not satisfied with. Ideally, the FFAR fulfills the role of a mid-range dominator while falling prey to weapons that excel in short-range engagements. We are bringing the FFAR a bit more in line with what you might expect from an AR—damage and range at the cost of handling.



ATTACHMENTS

Rear Grip attachments that showed ADS speed pros should now properly increase ADS speed.

Fixed a bug with the Groza where the 16.5” CMV Mil-Spec barrel would bypass damage falloff.

Fixed a bug with the Ember Sighting Point where the XM4 and AK-47 had their ADS speed increased rather than decreased.

Fixed a bug with the Salvo Fast Mag where the FFAR 1 and M16 were not having their ADS speed decreased.

The Pelington 703 Wrapped Suppressor effects should now be properly represented in the stat bar.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for you to play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For more about today’s new patch notes, you can visit the official website.