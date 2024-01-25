Can You Dual Wield in Enshrouded?

Image: Keen Games

Enshrouded is an RPG survival game that allows the player to create unique builds through a massive skill tree. Usually in a role-playing game you’ll have the opportunity to dual-wield in combat, but can you in Enshrouded?

Recommended Videos

The answer may surprise you. This guide will cover everything you need to know about dual-wielding in combat.

Can You Dual Wield Weapons in Enshrouded?

At the time of writing, dual-wielding is not available in Enshrouded. This means you can only have one weapon equipped at a time, having to swap between others if you want to focus on two. This is unfortunate and, quite frankly, a little strange, considering daggers and axes are included in the game — two weapons that are unanimously great to dual-wield in RPG combat.

Not including dual wielding in Enshrouded seems like a missed opportunity, and we hope that developer Keen Games decides to add it in the future. With the game currently in Early Access, it is expected to get additions and tweaks before the final product releases, so hopefully, a dual-wield mechanic is one of the added-on features.

Related: Enshrouded: How to Fix No Compatible Graphics Device Found Error

The main point of Early Access for a game is to focus on glitches, hear feedback from the community, and see where there is room for improvement. I genuinely believe that if the community comes together to voice their interest in dual-wielding, we will likely see it added in the future.

The good news is that swapping between weapons is simple, with just having to press one button to switch to the next instantly. My favorite weapons currently are the Rusty Short Sword and the Club, so I have them side by side in my action toolbar. This way, I can switch between the two instantly, allowing me to focus on both of them. It obviously would have been much better if I could have them both equipped at once, but you have to do what you have to do.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2024