Update 1.75 has arrived for Conan Exiles, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Conan Exiles patch did not bring any content regarding the holidays, but it managed to perform an impressive amount of fixes and balances to the game. From crashes, AI, Exploits, and even text issues were fixed, so players should feel the game different than what they were used to. Here’s everything new with Conan Exiles update 1.75.

Conan Exiles Update 1.75 Patch Notes

Performance and Stability

Fixed many crashes and stability issues.

Optimized the game and server logs to be less spammy about several outdated errors, and updated to provide more meaningful information regarding connectivity issues.

Exploit Fixes

Fixed some exploits in regards to the building and clan systems.

New Additions

New limited-time in-game event: Grave Matters. Between Dec 8th until January 10th, find the totems and stop the rituals to earn unique rewards, such as some brand new placeables or even the Skelos Cultist Master armor set of the sorcerers.

Added a new Point of Interest protection system. In this initial implementation, it will protect obelisks in the Exiled Lands. This new system will periodically check the surroundings of these locations. Buildings found blocking access to these resources will be automatically destroyed. This is controlled via Server Setting and comes disabled by default. PoiProtectionEnabled=false

Character server transfers are now enabled on Playstation.

Building and Placeables Fixes

It’s no longer possible to climb over the Nemedian fences.

Ceilings can now be snapped to Nemedian Gate Frames as intended.

Stormglass fences should now have the correct destructible mesh.

Nemedian Fence and Crenelated Wall destructible meshes did not match their models either. This has now been fixed.

Fixed some improper collisions on several Nemedian building pieces.

Fixed many known visual issues with Nemedian pieces and placeables.

Edited placement volume for the Lesser Wheel of Pain to prevent placing it on top of another one.

Updated collision box for Lesser Wheel of Pain to be more appropriate with its in-game model.

Crafting Fixes

Fixed several Nemedian items that couldn’t be dismantled at the Dismantling Bench.

Black Ice War-Axe now correctly requires Hardened Steel War-axe to craft.

It is now possible to squeeze Yakith and Shaggai Horror carcasses in liquid presses for resources. Yummy.

Kordovan Tack and Saddle should now be craftable again.

AI and Thrall fixes

Addressed an issue where thralls would spawn with an xx_unarmed bag in their inventory.

We have stripped NPCs from their interest in Geology and they should no longer get stuck in front of rocks and ores. This should help them pathfind around them normally.

The Tortured King should now have the correct base weapon.

We found out Accursed Bearer II was lying about their tier and that is not cool. So we have fixed that. Know your place, Gary.

Fixed many NPCs that were missing from New Khemi Docks in Siptah.

Fixed an issue with a stuck Rocknose near the Tower of Bats.

Rejoice, spider zealots-to-be: Harpagus the Hatcher no longer suffers from chronic shyness and should be spawning in the Exiled Lands again.

Undead Dragon in the Sinkhole should now spawn even if someone has built close to the Sinkhole.

Fixed an issue where a few NPCs wouldn’t spawn due to invalid AI controllers.

Balance Updates

Increased durability for the Shield of the Grey Ones from 500 to 2000.

The amount of Zeal gotten from burning the Flesh of Jhebbal sag has been reduced from 20 per flesh to 1 per flesh.

QoL Improvements

Accessing the inventory of the Lesser Wheel of Pain should now be easier to accomplish.

The building pick-up system has been improved to now also send to the inventory any pieces that would collapse when picking up a building piece.

Building pieces that had been previously repaired to 100% can now be picked up.

Building pieces that are picked up can now be sent to the shortcut bar automatically if another piece of that type is in one of the slots.

Interactable objects are now subtly highlighted to ease spotting and interacting with them.

General Bug Fixes

Addressed an issue where Rocknoses would lose their textures once they were at a distance.

Blood-moon Bow should now have the correct in-game visuals.

Elevators now replicate its movement correctly to all players on a server.

Fixed an issue where elevators would need to be triggered twice after a server restart to work correctly.

Fixed an issue where a corpse at the Proving grounds would give out a Fragment of Power instead of a Scout Report. #rip

Valusian and Tongue of the Serpent Men language dictionaries were missing from the game. This has now been fixed.

Addressed an issue where some saddles would show low-quality, grey textures.

Fixed some character visual imperfections while wearing the Nemedian Scout Vest.

Corpses (especially Rhinos) should no longer lose their texture when going out of range.

Addressed an issue where sometimes the game client would not receive game invites after a failed attempt.

Fixed several connectivity issues on the PlayStation version of the game in regards to FLS and offline accessibility.

Terrain and Environment Fixes

Added decorations to a Siptah camp that was missing them. World NPCs also deserve nice things, you know.

Fixed a spot near the Eye of Ekim where players could get stuck.

In our eternal war against the evil forces of cheese -lieutenant of the lactose empire- we have fixed several spots in the Warmaker Dungeon and Grey Ones Pools where it was possible to fight bosses without retaliation. This made dealing with them less con-grate-lating than intended. Crom laughs at your four winds, cheese.

Fixed some minor visual imperfections across several Siptah locations.

UI and Text Fixes

The #spellchekker team has been very busy fixing grammar and spelling mistooks in de gaem so now patch notes løøk like this. Your welcome.

team has been very busy fixing grammar and spelling mistooks in de gaem so now patch notes løøk like this. Your welcome. Our international and therefore more prestigious #spellchekker team has fixed several mistranslations and typos in localized versions of the game.

team has fixed several mistranslations and typos in localized versions of the game. Unusable dye-slots in Nemedian Officer Sandals and Zathite Dancer Beads no longer show up in the Dye UI.

The Eastlight and Westlight camp names were swapped. This is now fixed.

The Berserk Rage buff has been renamed to Berserker’s Protection and the description changed to match what the buff actually does. The actual functionality of the buff was always to add armor, not damage.

Dune Hunter Shoes stopped treading rhythmically and should now correctly state which stat they improve (Strength).

Thralls stolen from the Wheel of Pain while being converted will now be listed in the event log.

Accounts trying to access an official server with a suspension or ban active will now get a display prompt stating the reason and end time of their suspension.

Losing connection while playing will now show a prompt informing the game has entered offline mode when the player is booted to the main menu.

Added visual timer informing about time left when character transfer is prevented by a cooldown.

Fixed an issue where if two servers had the same name, only one would show up in the server browser.

Removed “Report Official Server” link from the server browser as the form is no longer in use.

All in all, update 1.75 fixed many issues that were hindering the game’s experience. The crash and stability issues are going to be one of the most noticeable fixes in this update. The AI was also a point of interest in this patch. Several fixes and tweaks were made, so the NPCs should act a lot better. Besides these fixes, some small additions were made. A new event called Grave Matters will be available until January 10th. Players will be able to get some rewards like placeable objects, armor sets, and other unique rewards.

Conan Exiles is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Conan Exiles website.

- This article was updated on December 10th, 2021