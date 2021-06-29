Update 5.0.2 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new hotfix goes live in Dead by Daylight, bringing in some well-desired fixes, stability improvements and an interesting change to Nintendo Switch’s performance. The team decided to decrease the quality of Switch’s visuals, in order to enhance the overall gameplay and make everything smoother. As the people behind the popular IP mention, this was a much needed action in order to avoid having the game crashing during a run in the Raccoon City Police Station map. It shouldn’t impact the game’s experience much, on the contrary, it should now enable a better game session for everyone who is trying out the survival game on the semi-handheld platform. For more details, make sure to check the official patch notes list below.

Dead by Daylight Update 5.0.2 Patch Notes

Performance Issues

This update contains a few changes that should improve performance for many players. That said, some performance issues still remain. The team is still actively working on more fixes across multiple platforms, including consoles. We will be monitoring the changes made within this bugfix patch for stability.

We’re hoping this update will also help performance on the Raccoon City Police Station map, but we want to ensure it is stable enough to be reinstated for live games. We will be monitoring how the map is doing in custom games with these new changes and provide you all with an update soon.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work on further improvements to the game’s performance!

Switch Performance

We have reduced the overall visual quality on Switch to help improve performance. The game may still crash when played on the Raccoon City Police Station map, but less frequently. Rest assured, we are still working on ensuring that the new map does not crash on this platform.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent The Nemesis’s tentacle from appearing in the menu during his idle animation.

Fixed an issue that could prevent downed survivors from being picked up when near certain walls or corners.

Fixed an issue that could display the wrong Dwight’s head icon in a Tutorial Hud if a legendary outfit was equipped before starting the Tutorial

Fixed an issue where no Player Statuses were displaying in Spectate mode

Fixed an issue with the analog cursor speed in the Onboarding menu

Fixed an issue in the Customization menu where multiple customization could remain highlighted as selected

Fixed an issue where a synchronization error would sometimes occur when completing a Survivor tutorial.

Fixed an issue where players could load into a public match through a custom lobby.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes occur where players get a server connection error when opening their friends list.

Fixed an issue where the cursor pointer would change to gamepad mode too early.

Fixed an issue where completing a tutorial match with bots would cause customization and perks to be unequipped for all characters.

Fixed an issue that could cause Nemesis’s Tentacle strike to hit the Survivor through some of the windows and main building.

Fixed an issue where the generator cannon be repaired on one side in the Pale Rose.

Fixed an issue that could cause a global flicker in the environment while moving around the maps.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Zombie getting stuck on a collision at the entrance of the foundry in the Ironworks of Misery.

Fixed an issue where players could walk on a pallet in Yamaoka map by climbing a rock.

Fixed an issue where a cleansed totem skulls remain floating at the back of the truck in the Junkyard map.

Fixed an issue where the Survivors can’t be picked up by the killer near the logs next to the Mother’s Dwelling building and the corner of Gideon Meat Plant.

Fixed an issue that could cause crashes due to OOM (out of memory) issue.

