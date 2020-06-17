Quick saving is a core feature of Desperados III, so much so that the game actually flashes a save reminder on screen every now and then so you don’t forget to mark your progress. While it’s a nice addition that ensures you’ll get into the habit of making frequent saves, the Desperados III save reminder can get quite annoying. It’s one thing to learn to save often, and it’s another to flat out be told on a regular basis. Thankfully, there’s a very easy way to disable the save reminder in Desperados III. If you don’t want to get rid of it entirely, however, you can adjust the frequency however you like.

How to Disable Save Reminder in Desperados III

The save reminder can be turned off in the settings. Just go to the options menu and into the gameplay section. The save reminder setting should be about halfway down the list, just below character silhouettes and just above auto-standup. If you just want to make it show up less often, then you can cycle through a variety of preset times until you find one that you prefer. Initially, the save reminder pops up every minute, but you can set it to five or ten minutes if you want. It’s great to get into the habit of saving in Desperados III, but the constant save reminders can understandably get annoying. If you change the setting and decide you want to make additional tweaks, you can just head back into the options menu and adjust it to your liking.

Just because you disable the reminder doesn’t mean you should stop saving, mind you. Desperados III was designed with quick saving in mind, so make sure you still save your progress after getting past tricky areas or taking down guards so you don’t lose out on any progress when something goes wrong. Slip-ups are inevitable, so it’s in your best interest to be prepared.