Destiny 2 Update 2.26 Patch Notes

Update 2.26 has arrived for Destiny 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Destiny 2’s new hotfix 3.2.1.3 is live, and as always, Bungie ensured to provide us with changes and fixes that are well sought, even if not everything the community is asking for right now. We see a couple of fixes and improvements to gear and abilities, alongside tweaks in the Vault of glass Raid, as the team removed weapon drops from Master Vault of glass encounter loot pools and drops will now only be at Pinnacle Power from each first weekly clear. There are more details announced in regards to this chances, found of course below, so feel free to give everything a look.

Destiny 2 Update 2.2.6 Patch Notes

GAMBIT

General

Fixed an issue where the Ludomaniacal emblem did not have appropriate acquisition steps in its details. RAIDS Vault of Glass

Removed weapon drops from Master Vault of Glass encounter loot pools. Players are guaranteed to receive stat-focused armor from Master difficulty encounters. Master Vault of Glass loot lockouts have been separated from Normal. Both can now be looted independently each week.

Drops will only be at Pinnacle Power from the first weekly clear of each encounter. For example, if you complete Oracles in Normal difficulty first it will award Pinnacle. If you later in that week complete Oracles on Master difficulty, it will award stat-focused armor but not at Pinnacle Power. Completing either encounter again after that will award Spoils of Conquest, and Masterwork Materials at Master difficulty.

ARMOR & ABILITIES General

Fixed an issue where some Stasis finishers caused a slight delay to weapon readiness relative to non-Stasis class finishers.

Fixed an issue where Boots of the Emperor’s Agent didn’t display shaders correctly. GENERAL We’re saying general a lot, huh?

Fixed an issue where the Ghoyster Shell could heave horrific dead pupils in certain environments. We are still recovering from this issue and apologize to anyone who may have nightmares.



Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2021