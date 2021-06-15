Update 4.05 has arrived for Dirt 5 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Codemasters has now released a brand new patch for Dirt 5. Officially the patch is known as update 4.05, although on PS5 you should see it as patch 04.005.000. Despite the numbering, the patch should be the same on all platforms. Aside from PlayStation consoles, the update is also available now for PC and Xbox platforms.

It does not appear as if today’s update is a large one so you don’t have to worry about downloading a very large patch size. It’s also worth mentioning no server downtime is needed so you don’t need to wait for any maintenance period.

Anyway, you can read the small patch notes below from the official Dirt Twitter page.

Dirt 5 Update 4.05 Patch Notes

“A small patch for #DIRT5 is rolling out now on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, to make some minor technical tweaks. No server downtime is expected. Thank you.”

It appears as if these are the only patch notes that have been released for update 4.05 thus far. We will try and update this post as soon as possible if more info is released. Dirt 5 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.