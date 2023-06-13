Do You Have to Watch the Avatar Movies Before Playing Frontiers of Pandora?

Image: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world action-adventure game set within the universe of James Cameron’s Avatar series. With a debut trailer that proudly flaunts Frontiers of Pandora’s connection to the greater Avatar universe, many potential players want to know if they need to watch one or both of the Avatar films to enjoy Frontiers of Pandora. Here’s whether you should watch the Avatar movies before playing Frontiers of Pandora.

Should You Watch the Avatar Movies Before Playing Frontiers of Pandora?

Specific information about Frontiers of Pandora is scarce, but what little has been revealed seems to imply that the game’s story is unconnected to the events of Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. However, the game’s story will feature creatures, factions, and thematic elements introduced across both Avatar movies, so anyone interested in playing Frontiers of Pandora might want to watch them before they pick up a copy, just in case the game doesn’t bother explaining them.

While the first Avatar film premiered in 2009, it took more than a decade for Avatar: The Way of Water to make it to the big screen. Avatar can be streamed on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, and Avatar: The Way of Water can be streamed on Disney+, Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t feel like streaming the films, you can purchase digital copies of both movies from YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and Redbox.

In Frontiers of Pandora, you will assume the role of a young Na’vi who was kidnapped by the Resource Development Administration, or N.D.A., the fascistic paramilitary overseeing Earth’s attempts to colonize Pandora and trained in the ways of human warfare. After breaking free from captivity, you will embark on a journey to re-discover your culture and wage war against the forces of the N.D.A.

Frontiers of Pandora is currently set to release on December 7th, 2023. The game will be available for the PlayStation 5, Luna, windows, and Xbox X/V.

