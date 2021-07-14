Update 1.18 has arrived for Doom Eternal and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This comes after the major update a few weeks ago that featured the next-gen upgrade for the game, while this one is more focused on fixes all around, some specific to certain platforms. Across all platforms, this latest patch is known as update 6.1, while it is also known as 01.002.000 on PS5. Here’s everything new with Doom Update 1.18.

Doom Eternal Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Campaign All Platforms

Fixed a bug where bullets would collide with gore and ammo pickups during combat

Fixed a bug with Cacodemon pathing during the boss encounter in The Holt in The Ancient Gods – Part One

Campaign Xbox Series X|S Only

The controls menu now displays the correct controller image for Xbox Series X|S

Campaign PlayStation Only

Fixed an issue where PlayStation users were prevented from rejoining private matches after being disconnected

PC Only

Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting the Challenges tab in the pause menu

Fixed the issue players with AMD GPUs were having that caused artifacting in a number of environments

PCs with mobile GPUs that support ray tracing can now enable this feature

BATTLEMODE All Platforms

Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s weapon skins displayed the wrong customization options

Fixed an issue where Demon players would become invisible to other demons when respawning with ray tracing enabled

Fixed Demon interface for Latin Spanish users with modified controller settings

Fixed an issue with the social menu preventing players from selecting another player with only one favorite or friend in the list

The patch notes above are split between the platforms they affect and what part of the game they are for as well. First are the campaign related notes that have specific changes on Xbox Series X/S only with next-gen, while there are also some PlayStation exclusive ones across both PS5 and PS4 and then PC with its own as well. Each of these are different fixes across either campaign or Battlemode, so make sure to check them out.

Doom Eternal is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information about the game, visit the Bethesda website.