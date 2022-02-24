Elden Ring – How to Respec Character & Change Appearance

At the onset of Elden Ring you’ll be forced to make some decisions regarding your appearance in the game. You’ll select things like gender, body type and more and while it might look like you’re stuck with these choices it’s only for a short while. Later in the game if you make your way down the main path of the story you will get the option to change your appearance and in this guide we’ll explain how to get to this point in the game.

How to Change Appearance in Elden Ring

Changing your appearance in Elden Ring is going to be tied to progressing in the main path of the game to a certain point. You’ll need to make it out of the first area of Limgrave, beat the first couple of bosses in the Stormveil Castle area and then progress even further to the Raya Lucaria Academy. There you will encounter a brand new boss of this area called Rennalla. While this boss fight is the toughest you’ll face up to this point, the Queen of the Full Moon has an ability tied to her in that, after defeated, she will allow you to customize your character any way you want and change your initial settings.

How to Respec Character in Elden Ring

The respec aspect of Rennala’s abilities are actually tied to an item in the game. This is called a Larval Tear and can be found in different locations throughout the world. This Larval Tear Guide will help you find your first one.

Once you’ve defeated Rennala simply head back to her chambers where the boss fight initially began and speak with her. She will then have the options in her dialogue to change cosmetics or to respec your character. You can then change you name, body type, age, as well as make more detailed adjustments to your character’s look or use any of the standard templates. If you’re going the respec route, you can completely reallocate all of your points that you’ve spent on different abilities and mold your character in any way you want.

If you rushed through the character creation process at the beginning of Elden Ring and want to make some changes, Rennala can be accessed at any time after she’s been defeated.