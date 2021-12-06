Update 1.14 has arrived for F1 2021, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. In recent months, the developing team behind F1 2021 has delivered lots of updates, so don’t expect this to be the last one. Previous updates have added new content, fixed some issues, and this one follows the same formula. The game has around 15 thousand active players at all times, so if you are one of them make sure to stick around until the end of the patch notes. Here’s everything new with F1 2021 update 1.14.

F1 2021 Update 1.14 Patch Notes

New Content

F2™ 2021 season has been added.

Addressed an issue with a lack of force feedback on Logitech G923 wheels for PC players.

Fixed an issue where team badges and sponsors would not appear on the player’s helmet.

Reduced time between stops when a team is double stacking cars in the pits.

Adjusted track limits at turns 1 and 14 on Portimao.

F2™ 2020 Sprint race will now correctly use the results from the feature race if a custom grid is used.

Addressed an issue where Imola was using the incorrect garages for the player car.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

Among the small content additions, they solved some issues. The update may be small, but every fix is worth it if it means a smoother experience overall. Hopefully, this update will bring more players around. Increasing their player count and improving their experience.

