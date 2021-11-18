Are you still looking for some FarmVille 3 codes? if you are, your search ends here. FarmVille 3 lets players build and grow their farms from scratch. Players will get to choose what animals do they raise and even in which animal pen to put them. Besides the usual things, a farmer can do. Players will get to adopt many pets and animals. Each with special skills, helping them to make deliveries and grow their farms faster.

Players will have to check the weather to take advantage of the current and future weather conditions and grow their farms to their full potential. Like many mobile games, FarmVille 3 lets players customize their farm and pens, giving every player a chance to make their farms feel like home.

FarmVille 3 Promo Codes List (November 2021)

tropicescape – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New).

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New). countryescape – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New).

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New). lovefarmville3 – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New).

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New). welcomefv3 – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New).

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New). welcomefv – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New).

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New). lovefv3 – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New).

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards (New). HELLOFARMVILLE – Redeem this gift code for 25 Diamonds.

Redeem this gift code for 25 Diamonds. Welcomehome – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards.

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards. Marie – Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards.

Redeem this gift code for exclusive rewards. farmvillelivestream – Redeem this gift code for 5 Rubies.

Redeem this gift code for 5 Rubies. katie – Redeem this gift code for 2 Flower Barrels.

Redeem this gift code for 2 Flower Barrels. chad – Redeem this gift code for 3 Chad Farmhand Character Stickers.

Redeem this gift code for 3 Chad Farmhand Character Stickers. buddy – Redeem this gift code for Buddy Token.

Redeem this gift code for Buddy Token. marie – Redeem this gift code for 3 Marie Farmhand Character Stickers.

How to redeem FarmVille 3 codes

Redeeming one of these codes is nothing out of the ordinary, so you shouldn’t have any problems following the next steps:

Open FarmVille 3.

Go to the settings tab.

Scroll and click on the Redeem Code button.

Enter one of the previous codes, shortly you should be getting a message in your inbox.

After you’ve redeemed the code you will need to go to the mailbox to collect your rewards

The option to use codes does not unlock until you reach level 5 and complete the tutorial for the game.

If you are looking for more free codes for games like Raid: Shadow Legends, and Roblox Grand Piece Online, we got you covered. Follow any of the links, and we will take you to more freebies.

FarmVille 3 is available now on Android and iOS mobile devices.