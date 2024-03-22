Category:
Fastest Ways to Level Up and Farm Karma in Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is a massive RPG with challenging boss fights and missions,
Diego Perez
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
If you want to be prepared for the challenging boss battles and tough fights in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to level up and acquire the best gear to stand a chance. Thankfully, Rise of the Ronin is Team Ninja’s first open-world RPG so there are a ton of opportunities to gain XP and Karma without farming the same missions over and over again.

How to Get Karma in Rise of the Ronin

Karma is the main way to get skill points and level up in Rise of the Ronin outside of traditional XP. As you complete activities and missions, you’ll fill up your Karma bar. When you deposit it by visiting a Veiled Edge banner, it will be converted into skill points if you have enough.

If you die before visiting a Veiled Edge Banner, however, you’ll lose your Karma and start a Vendetta against the enemy that defeated you. Killing them or landing a critical blow after depleting their stamina bar will get it all back, though.

If you want to farm Karma to earn a bunch of skill points, then the best way to do so is by running around and completing as many Public Order activities as you can. These are marked with red icons on the map and are home to groups of bandits and other enemies that are causing trouble for the nearby area. Not only will defeating them net you a bunch of Karma and other rewards, but it will also unlock other activities in the area since the bandits are cleared out. It’s a win-win situation.

How to Get Rare Skill Points in Rise of the Ronin

Some skills in Rise of the Ronin require special skill points specific to each stat in order to unlock them. These aren’t obtained with Karma or by leveling up, so you’ll have to go out of your way to get them.

The best ways to earn skill points for Strength, Dexterity, Charm, or Intellect are to raise your bond with certain characters and complete side quests that have them listed as rewards on the quest page. If an activity will give you a rare skill point, it’ll be listed as a reward so you don’t have to waste your time with other quests.

Of course, you can also purchase special items called Treatises if you’re in a rush. These are rare items that will automatically grant you a rare skill point for one of the four stats. You can find them in chests as rare rewards, but the main way to get them is by visiting special vendors like the cat lady in the Yokohama Pleasure District or the Official who rewards you for defeating Fugitives. They’re expensive, but they’re worth it.

Diego Perez
Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.