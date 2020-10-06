FIFA 21 – How to Use Agile Dribbling – New Dribbling Moves

FIFA 21 has a brand new dribbling system in the game that allows you to have even more control over how you dribble the ball. It’s called agile dribbling and gives you a more granular control with a new system that gives more tools to the player when they come up against a defender. Fast footwork gives greater control and responsiveness to let player’s retain the ball and create space in one-on-one situations.

How to use Agile Dribbling

Agile Dribbling on PlayStation: Hold R1 + Left Stick

Agile Dribbling on Xbox: Hold RB + Left Stick

Agile Dribbling is done by holding the R1 button and then using the Left Stick to control the player. (On Xbox you will use the RB button and Left Stick).

Agile Dribbling can also be combined with other moves as well. Skill moves like the Bridge Dribble (double tap RB) or the Ball Roll Fake can be chained to agile dribbling to really give you a great amount of stylish control over the players.

In these instances, simply begin by holding the R1/RB button and then perform the skill move that you would like to do.