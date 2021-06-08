Update 1.23 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The PC and Google Stadia versions of FIFA 21 was updated a few days ago, but now the update is available for the console versions of the game.

The update number is 1.23 on PS4, although it shows up as version 01.000.015 if you have the PS5 version. Regardless of the different numbers, the patch should all have the same function.

The new patch has some changes to FIFA Ultimate Team as well as the Career Mode. Some updates to the visuals have also been made. You can read the full patch notes below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.23 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

The post match Co-Op Division Rivals screens displayed the player’s FUT Club badge instead of the opposing Captain’s badge.

Kit walkout animations could display an incorrect kit and player model. This was a visual issue only.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Pedro Pereira’s star head did not display correctly during matches.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some balls, boots, kits, badges, bibs, and 2D portraits.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. FIFA 21 is available now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.