Cloud may meet Aerith very early in the game when she is known only as Flower Girl, but one of the most iconic scenes in the original and Final Fantasy VII Remake is when Cloud falls into the church where Aerith is tending to the flowers. She helps you escape the Turks to try and get back to to the Sector 7 Slums by taking to the rooftops and you won’t have reason to return to the church again until Chapter 14. By this point, you may not even realize how to get to the church from the other direction and the map can be a little confusing, so this guide will explain just how you can get back to the church in Chapter 14.

How To Get Back To The Church

As part of the finding runaway Chocobo quest, you must head back to the near the church to find it. To go about doing this, start in the Sector 5 Slums and leave through the northeastern exit as per usual. When you reach the fork, this time head left and keep following the path.

Eventually you’ll run into Johnny again with a quest marker, which means we are going in the right direction. We are not going to talk about him right now though, so keep moving along down the path. When you reach another fork that has you either having to squeeze between some objects to the right or just going left, go left.

This continues to take you through the Undercity Station and eventually will have to go through a broken part of a chainlink fence to continue. Keep down this path and fight against some Hedgehog Pies along the way. Eventually you’ll see a Chocobo in the path, but we are specifically looking for the church here. Just keep going a little further down the winding path and you’ll find yourself at the church at the end of it.