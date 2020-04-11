Final Fantasy VII Remake has been something fans have been asking to see for many years and it has finally come to fruition with the release of the first part. As a result, big fans definitely want to get more than just the basic release of the game. For the superfans, Square Enix offered a special Square Enix Store exclusive 1st Class Edition, while those not wanting to spend anywhere near $329.99 had the Deluxe Edition to choose from. Both of these versions come with bonuses for you to use in the game and this guide will explain how you can access them.

How To Get Deluxe Edition Items

Both the Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition, where physical or digital, and the 1st Class Edition provide players with two exclusive for now at least summons in the game. These two summons are the classic Cactuar and Carbuncle, which have each appeared in numerous games over the years.

Purchasing either of these versions will not just immediately give you access to these summons though, as you have to take a few additional steps to get them in the game.

For those that purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition, you should typically have an option to download an additional content from the PlayStation Store that came with it from the menu. This is also the case when redeeming codes from the physical version of the game. However, if you missed this step or redeemed it on the mobile app, you can still install these pretty easily.

Make sure you are on the PlayStation 4 home screen and scroll to the Final Fantasy VII Remake icon. Scroll down to the bottom option that says PlayStation and then go to the right where it says “Your Add-Ons.” This is just like the pre-order bonuses as well, so go in here and manually install any that you have not.

That is not all you have to do though, as now you have to go within the game and redeem them as well. Once you have done the above steps, go into the game and head to the pause menu. Scroll down to System and then select DLC. From here, pick the DLC that you have not activated for use in the game and do so at that time. At this point, both the Cactuar and Carbuncle Materia should be added to your pool of summon materia in the game.