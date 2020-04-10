Final Fantasy VII Remake has a number of different mini-games for you to come across and tackle. One of the earlier ones you will come across is in Chapter 8 after you finish the Kids on Patrol quest and are asked to participate in the Whack-a-Box mini-game as part of the A Verified Hero quest. Not only do you have this version of Whack-a-Box, but there is also a harder version that you unlock later in the game that will give you a good challenge if you don’t have a plan of action.

How To Get Whack-a-Box Mini-Game High Score

Pretty much anytime a mini-game comes into play in Final Fantasy VII Remake, it means a trophy is on the line for getting the high score of all. The first rendition of Whack-a-Box is considering the mini-games Normal Mode, while the Hard Mode unlocks later in the game.

Starting with Normal Mode, you probably shouldn’t have too much trouble landing the high score, which is at least 30,000 points. This will reward you with a Spectral Cogwheel, while 20,000 will give you Crescent Moon Charm, and 10,000 an Elixir.

Normal Mode gives you 1:30 to get your point total and provides you with 50 point boxes, 100 point boxes, and 1,500 point boxes to hit. The key here is to utilize your abilities well, as you have them to use. Essentially, what you want to do is attack the 50 point boxes and especially the 100 point boxes to start until you get a full ATB gauge and then run towards the 1,500 box and start using your abilities on it. Regular attacks do next to nothing on this, so don’t waste your time. You should keep killing two birds with one stone by raising the ATB gauge by hitting the smaller boxes and then continuing to take out the bigger ones when you can with abilities. Overall, you shouldn’t have much trouble with this one.

Hard Mode on the other hand can be a bit more tricky if you don’t have a plan. Hard Mode’s prizes include an Elixir for 10,000, a Crescent Moon Charm for 20,000, and a Transference Module for 30,000, which is the goal we are going for.

This one is going to follow a similar plan to the first, but you always want to full fill your ATB gauge on the smaller boxes and exclusively use Infinity’s End that uses up two bars on the 1,500 boxes. This move instantly destroys a 1,500 box, many of which are blocking your path. It is also vital to take out two at a time if they are side by side with the same Infinity’s End. There are also a lot of boxes that add time to the clock in this round, so make sure to get all of them. Just make sure not to get focused on taking out all of the 50 point boxes along the way, as they can slow you down and aren’t as worth it as the 100 point boxes or 1,500 points. However, they are still good for raising the ATB gauge if there’s nothing else nearby and still do give you points.