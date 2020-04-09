Even amidst all the changes that have been made in the game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is still an RPG at its core. One of those RPG elements that is included is a leveling system of course and you will naturally level up as you play. However, you may also want to level up faster and we have some tips on how you can go about doing that.

How To Level Up Quickly

To level up as per usual in Final Fantasy VII Remake, you just have to fight in battles and earn EXP. You will have an EXP gauge that you can find in the pause menu to see how far away from the next level you are.

For the purposes of this guide though, we are talking about how to level up faster though. You can find good grind spots during the game, but there is an item that you’re going to need first to start leveling up faster.

This will come about in Chapter 16 when you make it to Shinra HQ. You’ll eventually make your way to the Combat Simulator and have to do a story mission in it. After this, the Combat Simulator will open with more challenges you take take on.

One of these challenges is known as Three-Person Team vs. Team Ragbag, which you need to select and take on with Cloud, Tifa, and Barret. When you finish this challenge, you will be rewarded with the EXP Up Materia.

Equip the EXP Up Materia to any of your characters and that character will immediately start earning 100% more EXP. This is the only way to level up faster during the rest of the main story, but the post-game changes that.

After you complete Final Fantasy VII Remake the first time and start back up with the chapter selection, you will start earning double EXP on top of the EXP Up Materia. This will lead you to start leveling up very fast to reach the level cap of 50, which is going to be necessary to survive the new Hard Mode you unlock as well.