Not knowing where her kids are seems to be a running trend with Ms. Folia in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Found in the Sector 5 Slums, she already asked for your help finding her kids on patrol in a previous chapter, but now her kids are missing again. This one is a little bit different though, as she really gives you no hints on where to look at all. This means you’re going to have to check out everywhere you can normally, but this guide will make it easy for you and let you know where to look.

Where to Find The Missing Children

As part of the Kids on Patrol quest before, you had individual kids scattered around the Sector 5 Slums that you had to find and get the to return to Ms. Folia. This time though, there’s only one place you have to go to find them all. However, it is definitely not somewhere you would have expected to find them.

To find these kids, you’re actually going to have to leave the town like area and head out the northeast entrance. From here, follow the path along and take a right at the fork. Eventually, you’ll have the option to go right on a path that leads to the graveyard, which you probably visited earlier if you did every sidequest in the previous chapters.

If you have not been to the graveyard before, make sure you at least have the Graveyard Key from the the Moogle Emporium, as you need it to open the door here. Once you have it, enter the graveyard and go up and speak to the boy named Oates that is standing alone. He informs you that his friends disappeared and almost immediately you are attacked by an enemy.

This enemy is a Phantom, which can definitely be a bit of a challenge. You can’t just take it out as easily as a ghost, but you should be able to defeat it before too long. Once the Phantom is defeated, the other kids will be returned and you will have successfully found all of the children.