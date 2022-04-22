Fortnite: How to Damage an Opponent Within 10 Seconds of Mantling (Easy Method)

In the world of Fortnite, you’ll be granted the ability to take on challenges that will grant you extra XP to level up your Battle Pass quickly. However, if you’re not sure how to tackle them, you may need some help. During the first week of the new season, players were tasked with learning the new movement mechanics, such as sprinting and mantling. Now that we’ve had some time to get used to how they work, they have decided to up the ante a bit with these new challenges.

Now, you’ll be required to mantle a building and damage an enemy within 10 seconds of doing so, and that can be a mammoth task in and of itself, but that’s where we come into the picture. We are going to give you some helpful tips and tricks on ways that you can accomplish this task easily, so you’ll be able to move on through your list of challenges, and earn more battle pass rewards! Let’s dive right in!

Fortnite – Damage An Opponent Within 10 Seconds Of Mantling

The quickest, easiest method to do this is to not focus on the other player-controlled characters, but rather on the NPCs of the map. You can land on any of the IO Blimps, and then lure an NPC out into the open near the edges of the blimp. Make sure that you’re checking the area for weapons and items first, or land on the ground, gather some items and then zip line back onto the blimp.

Once you do this, you’ll be able to take control of the situation, mantle up onto one of the units and unleash fire from above. However, the NPC characters can mantle as well, so if they chase after you, just drop down, let them follow you and then mantle back up.

Another option that you could do, however, is if you are playing in one of the modes that allow building, you can find a spot near Command Cavern that has many NPC characters on the ground. You’ll just want to quickly build a small wall, mantle over it, and start firing at the NPCs. Once you have done either of these two methods, you’ll be ready to claim some extra XP towards the Battle Pass! Or, if you’re feeling risky, you could do either of these methods against a Player-Controlled character, but these methods will work out to be much easier.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.