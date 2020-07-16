There are numerous types of armor styles in Ghost of Tsushima, but you can customize your armor even further by using flowers to change the color of it. In this guide we’ll explain where you need to go and what you need to change the color of your armor in Ghost of Tsushima.

To start, you’re going to need a couple of things. The first is the set of armor you want to change the color of. Second, you need flowers. Lastly, you need a merchant that gives you the ability to use armor dyes. Depending on which color or style you are looking for, you may need to complete specific objectives.

Where to get more Flowers

Flowers can be found while exploring in free roam. Simply look for the glowing colorful flowers and use the R2 button to pick them up. Each different color for armors is 10 flowers a piece so make sure you pick them up while exploring.