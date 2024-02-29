How to Activate the Riverside Tower in the Corel Desert in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

I assure you that you are not the only one wondering how to activate the Remnawave Tower 4 in the Corel Desert in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The Activation Intel 4: Riverside Tower objective is one of many that are not as straightforward as those in the Grasslands.

At first, activating Remnawave towers is as simple as finding one and interacting with it. As the game progresses, it won’t take long for you to realize that some are much trickier. That said, we know how to guide you to the top of the Riverside Tower. Let’s dive in!

How to Complete the Activation Intel 4: Riverside Tower objective in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you approach the tower, check the rock formation to the North of it. You’ll see there’s an area with yellow stones, indicating that you can climb it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’re up there, turn around to face the tower and look for a piece of fabric tied to a rod. If you’re facing the tower, you should see the metal rod on the top right side of your screen. You will see a button prompt to throw your hook and hang from the top of that rock to the upper area of the Remnawave Tower 4 in the Corel Desert.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, all that’s left to do is find the control panel and activate the Remnawave Tower with the weird-looking tool Chadley gave to you back in the Grasslands. If you can’t activate towers at all, you most likely forgot to do one of the most important things in the game, which is to talk to Chadley as soon as you get to Chocobo Bill’s ranch. If that’s the case, travel back to the Grasslands and make sure to talk to the young cyborg as soon as possible.