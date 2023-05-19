How to Beat Moragia in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to beat Moragia in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) after rising from the Death Mountain Crater? Moragia is a massive three headed boss that immediately begins spitting projectiles at you. This means you have to think quick on your feet when coming up with a strategy to beat it. However, the way you do actually beat it isn’t what you would think. Here is how to beat Moragia in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) easily.

How to Complete the Yunogo of Goron City Quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After completing the Great Sky Island tutorial zone, you will start the Goron story arc after reaching the Regional Phenomena quest. This quest will place four markers on your map, with one of those markers leading you to the Northeast part of the map. Once here, you will obtain the Yunobo of Goron City quest, leading you to Death Mountain and the Moragia boss fight.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After the cutscene ends and you hear Yunogo hilariously say, “Oh boy, it’s real big” (I feel like this is a perfect setup for an iconic Michael Scott “That’s What She Said” joke), look to your right for the glider.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To beat Moragia, you must use the Ultrahand Ability to bring the glider to the platform, as shown above.

Related: How to Get Light Dragon’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you approach Moragia, Yunogo will attach himself to your glider and become a projectile weapon. You can shoot Yunogo at Moragia by aiming with the joystick and pressing the A button to fire him.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After shooting the first head, I found that it is best to fly around to the right side of Death Mountain to reach Moragia’s other two heads. Otherwise, you can’t shoot them properly and will take unnecessary damage from Moragia’s attacks.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After destroying Moragia’s three heads using Yunogo, it will explode and end the fight. This may seem tedious, but you will destroy a head with a single Yunogo shot, making the fight easy.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023