Are you wondering how to get light dragon’s scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)? The Light Dragon’s Scale is notable because it creates a healing effect. The traditional way to find the Light Dragon is by talking to the Great Deku Tree and unlocking the ability to track the dragon and lower its altitude. However, I have found a much easier way to track the light dragon and get an infinite amount of Light Dragon’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

How to Farm Light Dragon’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The first thing you must do before you can follow this guide is to solve 11 of the 12 Geoglpyh locations. The twelfth Geoglpyh will not spawn until you complete the previous 11. However, once complete, the Twelfth Geoglyph location will spawn at the Rist Peninsula, at the Northeastern portion of the map, at coordinates 0373, -1565- 2227.

The Light Dragon will then drop a tear at the location mentioned above, meaning it is very low to the ground, making it very easy to jump onto the Light Dragon from different points in the surrounding area.

You will want to visit the Natak Shrine, coordinates 0373, -1565, 2227.

From here, you can jump down and paraglide to the Light Dragon. First, however, you must be ready to jump onto the dragon when it spawns to drop the tear. If, for whatever reason, you don’t make it at this point, the Light Dragon will spawn again at this exact location once you complete the twelfth dragon tear giving you a second chance.

After landing on the Light Dragon, this is where it gets fun. I have found that you can farm an infinite amount of Light Dragon’s Scale by standing on the dragon for 10 minutes between obtaining the item. This is real-life 10 minutes, not in-game time. I also found that bringing a heat weapon will keep you when the Light Dragon flies over cold areas.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023