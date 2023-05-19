Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to find the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOK) Bright Mushroom Haven location? In the Who Finds the Haven? side quest, Nat and Meghyn read the following clue in a field guide: “Vapors drift over Sturnida Basin, near a pond in Hebra. At the source of the steam lies a bright mushroom haven.” This clue isn’t the most helpful, but here is an easy-to-follow guide using the instructions I found to be the best way to find Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Bright Mushroom haven location.

How to Complete the Who Finds the Haven? Side Quest in TOTK

The Who Finds the Haven? side quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) provides you with the clue I mentioned before, but where in Hebra could the Bright Haven Mushroom location be?

The easiest way to find the Bright Mushroom Haven location is by visiting the Sturnida Secret Hot Springs location. The location has been marked on the map above, coordinates -4045, 2660, 0087.

Once there, you must find the the Sturnida Springs Cave, which is just south of this location. To do so, you must go to the Sturnida Secret Hot Springs location and follow the little water stream leading into rocks. You will find Nat and Meghyn inside the cave, which will initiate a cutscene.

It may be confusing after the cutscene is over because all paths look to lead to dead ends. However, this is not the case, but the path to the Bright Mushroom Haven is tricky.

So the first step is to go through the small opening in the stacked red boulders. Follow the path straight, and then when you are required to hop down, stop, and turn around.

You will find a boulder in front of a hole where a stream emerges. Use the Ultrahand ability to move the boulder, revealing a secret path.

After that, crouch down and follow the path with the stream. My game got super laggy during this point, so be aware that yours may do the same. However, once you walk through the path, the lag will clear up.

At the end of the path, you’ll reach a cavern with glowing crystals with green and purple mushrooms. This is the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Bright Mushroom Haven location!

Walk into the cavern, and another cutscene with Nat and Megyn will occur, completing the Who Finds the Haven? side quest.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023