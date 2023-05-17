How to Find Zelda’s Secret Room in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s a familiar yet different feature players are sure to notice in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), and that’s the house formerly known as Link’s house. This is now Zelda’s house and it is said to have a secret room. If you’ve spent forever trying to Ascend, Ultrahand, and open whatever possible, here’s how to find Zelda’s secret room in TOTK.

Where is Zelda’s House

If you played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild before picking up The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom then you might recognize this location, as there was a side quest mission to purchase the house for the silent hero himself in the game’s predecessor. On the Eastern side of the map, you’ll find Hateno Village, Southwest of that is Firly Pond. When looking on a map you’ll see a bridge, Zelda’s house is on the South end of the bridge across the pond.

Zelda’s Secret Room Location

Initially, I thought snooping around Zelda’s house may give me some insight on where to find her golden horse. But while reading her diary on the second level I instead discovered a note about a secret room she had added to the home and instantly wondered how to find Zelda’s secret room. What’s tricky about the way it’s worded in the entry is that the room is not actually accessible from inside the home. You will need to go around to the back of the home and climb down Zelda’s Secret Well. There is a platform at the bottom so while it’s not a far drop, I do recommend using the ladder or gliding so you don’t get unnecessary fall damage.

Once you’re there you’ll see some hot-footed frogs and an office built into the well wall with another diary that unlocks a new side quest for the Hero’s Tunic, some brightbloom seeds, and a chest with a well-worn hair band. The hair band doesn’t add any armor value but does allow you to tie up Link’s hair like it was in Breath of the Wild. Looks like there’s an unexpected cosmetic change, even if it is a little creepy that Zelda kept Link’s hair band in a locked chest in a hidden room.

- This article was updated on May 17th, 2023