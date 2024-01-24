Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Understanding how to clear the Elixir Well in Enshrouded took me some time. After defeating the enemies and wandering for a bit, I finally realized what needed to be done.

If you are also going through that, this guide is made for you. We’re going to delve into how to explore the Shroud safely and how to complete the quest to Clear the Elixir Well.

How to Complete the Quest to Clear the Elixir Well in Enshrouded

Essentially, this quest can be broken down into two different steps:

Defeat the Fell Thunderbrute, the first boss Chop down the Shroud Root with your Axe

First, find the Altar in the middle of the Shroud where you can respawn in case you are defeated. From there, look behind you to find a path that takes you far underground.

Climb down and walk down the stairs until you see the red luminescent Shroud Root that you must destroy. Move towards it but be careful since you will be greeted by the first boss of the game, a huge corrupted warrior.

Note that you have only five minutes to defeat the boss and destroy the structure before the Shroud takes you. Once defeated, your path is clear to attack the root and clear the well. Use an axe to chop down the root otherwise you won’t be able to destroy it in time.

How to Defeat the Fell Thunderbrute in Enshrouded

The Fell Thunderbrute, the first boss in Enshrouded, takes significant extra damage when struck from behind. He also takes good damage from blades, unlike your regular early-game shroud pawns. The cooked wolf meat, water, and a sharp weapon will be all that you need here. Just make sure to pay attention to its attack pattern. Although this boss is quite predictable, one mistake can cost you the fight. That said, if you craft some Bandages, you might be able to withstand a couple of attacks from him.

Below, we’ve included a list of key tips you’ll want to make sure you check off before and while you’re taking on the Fell Thunderbrute in Enshrouded so you can emerge victorious.

Cook wolf meat and consume it for extra health

Drink water before the fight for the extra Stamina regeneration

Gather Metal Scraps and craft a Scrappy Sword

Approach the boss and wait for its attack

If the boss brings his weapon to his side, dodge away

If the boss tries to kick you or lifts his weapon, dodge sideways and strike its back

Walk away, recover some stamina, and repeat the process

That’s everything you need to know on how to clear the Elixir Well in Enshrouded and beat the Fell Thunderbrute.