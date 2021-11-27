Genshin Impact version 2.3 is finally here, and players can build a Puffy Snowman during the Shadow Amidst Snowstorms event in order to earn free rewards. This event features a new four-star sword called the Cinnabar Spindle that can be unlocked by completing just one Puffy Snowman, so many Genshin Impact players will be feeling the holiday spirit and searching for Snowman Components in the snowy Dragonspine region. This event will run from November 25 through December 13, so you have a little over two weeks to get it done. Here’s how to find Snowman Components and complete a Puffy Snowman in Genshin Impact.

How to Start the Shadow Amidst Snowstorms Event

In order to begin the event and start building snowmen, you must first complete a few quests in the Dragonspine region near Monstadt. These three quests must be completed before you can start the event:

For a Tomorrow Without Tears

Traveler Observation Report

Lost in the Snow

Usually, you’d have to be at least Adventure Rank 40 to start the Traveler Observation Report quest, but the level requirement has been dropped to AR 20 for this event. After finishing these quests, you can start the intro quest for the event called The Snowy Past.

Hello, Travelers! Version 2.3 "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" is now online!

The Strategy Guides Contest for the new Version has begun today! Submission Period: November 24, 2021 – January 3, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8) Click Here to Participate >>> https://t.co/8kLnroMC50#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/8P8riD3vO2 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 24, 2021

How to Complete a Puffy Snowman in Genshin Impact

After finishing The Snowy Past, you can start building Puffy Snowmen. This is the requirement for Born of the Snow, the first event challenge. To build one, you need to find enough Snowman Components and bring them to a designated location. A full Puffy Snowman requires these components:

Head

Hat

Hands

Scarf

Eyes

Nose

Once you’ve acquired all of the necessary parts, just find a Puffy Snowman location on the map and bring them there. Building one Puffy Snowman will unlock the Cinnabar Spindle, the main attraction of this event. The refinement materials for this four-star weapon can be obtained from the event shop.

Where to Find Snowman Components

Snowman Components are obtained by completing Dragonspine Special Training challenges, which will appear on the map once you have begun the event. There are multiple types of challenges that you can complete, and each of them will reward Snowman Heads.

However, the best way to get the other Snowman Components is by completing the Tracker Training challenge. You can get multiple Snowman Components by melting Ice Crystal Piles, which is very easy to do if you bring a Pyro character like Yanfei or Hu Tao.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2021