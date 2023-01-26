When it comes to playing Overwatch 2, having an accurate aim is essential to success. Unfortunately, many players experience “floaty aim” due to aim smoothing, which can cause them to miss their shots and perform poorly. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to help fix the issue and get your aim feeling back on track. Here’s how to fix aim feeling off or aim smoothing in Overwatch 2!

How to Fix Aim Feeling Off or Aim Smoothing in Overwatch 2

The first step to try is to adjust your aim smoothing settings. Aim smoothing is an in-game setting that affects your aim. It’s designed to help players who have trouble aiming, but it can also have the unintended consequence of making their aim feel off or weird. To adjust aim smoothing, open your options menu, go to the Control tab, click Advanced Controller Settings, and then scroll down to the Aim Smoothing section. Here, you can adjust the settings to find the best balance for your play style. To completely disable it, you need to set it all the way to 0.

The second step is to disable Dynamic Render Scale. This setting may cause frame drops and throw off your aim, especially if you’re playing on less powerful hardware. You’ll need to select the Video tab and turn off the Dynamic Render Scale setting to disable it.

Additionally, you’ll want to set Enable High Precision Mouse Input to on. You can do this by heading to the Gameplay tab and then turning the High Precision Mouse Input setting to on in the Miscellaneous tab. This setting enables you to aim and fire between frames, giving you a smoother aiming experience in general. It also reduces input lag as it allows you to match your aim with the movement of your mouse. Generally, this setting is active by default, but some players may not have it turned on.

Finally, try adjusting your mouse sensitivity if you’re still having trouble with your aim feeling off. This can be done in the Control tab of the options menu. Here, you can adjust the sensitivity of your mouse to find the best balance for your play style. It’s essential to ensure your mouse sensitivity is not set too low, as this can cause your aim to feel “off.” It’s also recommended to adjust your sensitivity based on the hero you’re playing.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023