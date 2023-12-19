How to Get Froggy Bucket in Palia

Image: Singularity 6

If you want to know how to get the Froggy Bucket in Palia, you’ve come to the right place.

Palia is making its debut on the Nintendo Switch, and with this comes the opportunity to earn limited-time rewards. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to claim these rewards:

Get the Froggy Bucket and Other Rewards in Palia

Step 1: Sign Up for a Palia Account

Before the game launches on the Switch, sign up for a Palia account. You can do this either through the provided links in the description or directly on the Palia website. If you have a referral code, make sure to use it during sign-up.

Step 2: Link Your Nintendo Switch to Your Palia Account

When you play Palia on the Nintendo Switch for the first time, you’ll be prompted to link your existing Palia account. Remember, each user on the Nintendo Switch can only have one Palia account. If your Switch has multiple profiles, each profile can have its own Palia account. Not linking your account before playing Palia might prevent you from claiming your rewards.

Image: Singularity 6

Step 3: Log in to Palia and Claim Your Rewards

Starting from December 14th, when Palia launches on the Switch, players on both PC and Switch can receive a freshly painted Froggy Bucket just by logging into Palia. This reward is available until March 14th. Once your account is linked correctly, you can claim your rewards under the news tab in your inventory window. This is also where you can find refer-a-friend rewards.

Additional Rewards for Nintendo Switch Players

Image: Singularity 6

Nintendo Switch players who link their Switch and Palia accounts can also get a Mushroom Glider and a Leap Froggy Outfit. The Leap Froggy Outfit is available until January 14th, 2024, while the Mushroom Glider remains available even if you miss the Leap Froggy Outfit. These rewards are exclusive to Nintendo Switch players.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2023