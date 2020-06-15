Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is just about a month away, but starting today you can buy your very own ticket for the live event. While these were very difficult to come by before, selling out often in minutes, this year is quite different. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the event has changed to allow participation from wherever you are, playing at home or in your own neighborhood instead of in Chicago. But with many more buying a ticket you may wonder how to get a Pokémon GO 2020 ticket of your own.

How to Get Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Ticket

You can buy your very own Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket similar to how you buy anything in the game, such as incubators or expanded storage space. Head into the shop by tapping the icon at the bottom of your UI and choosing Shop. There you should see a Pokémon GO Fest 2020 image, but if not you may need to fully close and/or update your app. Once the image appears just tap it to go to that part of the shop menu.

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 tickets cost $14.99 plus fees and taxes is applicable, and the proceeds will all go to supporting the Black Community through initiatives to fund Black AR creators and supporting local groups. Pay using the method attached to your account and the ticket will immediately appear in your item inventory. And that’s actually all you need to do to participate. A few days before the event, which takes place on July 25th and 26th 2020, you’ll get a medal. And when you open Pokémon GO on July 25th or 26th you’ll start enjoying the rewards from the event, so watch for the special research to appear.

And that’s how to get a Pokémon GO 2020 ticket and how to use it. The ticket can’t be refunded according to Niantic, so be sure you want to participate before buying. The special research can be completed at any time during or after the event, so watch for our guides on completing it when the event begins.