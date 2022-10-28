How to Unlock and Equip the Street Wolf Outfit in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is here, and it is turning out to be a great addition to the beloved game. The best part of the DLC is the side story Shadows of Rose, where you fight the castle’s evil from a new perspective as Ethan’s daughter. Rose is an excellent addition to the Resident Evil franchise, and there is a way to make her look cooler. Equipping the Street Wolf outfit gives you a nice sleek look with a wolf logo on the back, representing the beast she is. Here is what we know about the outfit and how you can unlock it and equip it in-game.

How to Unlock the Street Wolf Outfit

At the time of writing, the Street Wolf outfit is only available for those who pre-ordered the Winters’ Expansion or the Gold Edition. That is unfortunate for those who are too late, but this outfit is equipped easily if you pre-ordered. All you need to do is follow the steps below, and Rose will wear it at any point in the story. Players can take this off whenever they feel necessary if they change their minds.

How to Equip the Street Wolf Outfit

From the Main Menu, go to Bonuses.

Under Extra Games, scroll down to Shadows of Rose.

Go to Special towards the bottom.

Select Street Wolf outfit.

That’s all it takes! Rose will have this on for as long as this outfit is selected. Hopefully, Capcom decides to release this outfit for those who didn’t get around to pre-ordering the game.

Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Cloud, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022