Update 1.0.6 has arrived for Humankind, and here’s the full list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Humankind update brings a lot more than just fixes. The developers performed some improvements to things like the UI, narrator voice lines, and challenges. After this update, the game should feel a lot better. Here’s everything new with Humankind update 1.0.6.

Humankind Update 1.0.6 Patch Notes

IMPORTANT CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

Improved the way lines of sight are feedbacked in battle.

Added the ability to use Avatar rewards as AI opponents, including La Catrina.

Improved AI: military strategic planning (armies management, reinforcement, bombing, disembarkment, …)

Improved AI: territories claiming behaviors.

Improved AI: diplomatic camps and alliances creation.

Improved AI: fame gathering.

Improved AI: pollution management.

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

Improved game data telemetry flow.

Added settings for colorblind modes once the game is launched.

Added detailed tooltips on challenges rewards.

Improved the visibility of the challenges on the Main menu.

Improved the challenge timer localization.

Improved the feedback when the player is not connected to G2G while trying to complete a challenge.

IMPORTANT FIXES

Fixed an issue where a stuck with errors in the loading screen is encountered under specific conditions (single and multiplayer).

Fixed an issue where a stuck with an error message occurred in-game under specific conditions (single and multiplayer).

OTHER FIXES

Fixed an issue where an error is generated when making the same Demand to an empire in a specific situation.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated at the start of a turn during normal gameplay, under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated after pressing the Next Player button from the End Game screen, under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated when the player connects to the G2G account, under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated when booting up the title while not being connected to the G2G account, under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated when the player attempts to edit the settings for a competitor for the first time on a fresh install.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated after pressing the “Locate the Event” button of an Osmosis Event notification during late-game.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated in Main Menu after leaving a session where a natural wonder was discovered the first time by the player.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated when the client in a lobby clicks on the Pace button, under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an error is generated when loading a specific quick save of a multiplayer session.

Fixed an issue where an AI-related error is generated when two AI empires declared war on each other, under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an AI-related error is generated during gameplay, under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where an AI-related error is generated when ending turn, under specific conditions.

CHALLENGES

Fixed an issue where challenge availability can be modified by changing the computer date and time.

Fixed an issue where the Civil evolution challenge does not always complete by the community users.

Fixed an issue where the population sacrificed for the completion of Cultural Wonders is not counted in the Necropolis challenge event.

Fixed an issue where no information is provided to players that the challenge feature is available and can be unlocked by signing into G2G.

VISUALS

Fixed an issue where sections of the Mount Vesuvius 3D model are no longer rendered when moving the camera close to it.

Fixed an issue where scrolling the map for a prolonged time leads to a grayed-out “edge”.

Fixed an issue where City Population models flicker.

NARRATOR

Fixed an issue where narrator voice lines for building 30 farmers’ quarters trigger when the 16th farmers’ quarter is built.

Fixed an issue where narrator voice lines for 30 farmers’ quarters are triggered when building 30 market quarters.

UI

Fixed an issue where no end conditions are assigned to the “default” condition preset on the first run until the preset is re-selected.

Fixed an issue where the turn symbol is displayed twice inside the pollution tooltip.

Fixed an issue where removed player persona strengths and biases are not correctly displayed in the Community screen until restarting the game.

Fixed an issue where the second choice of the narrative event “Highway Robbery” has the same description as the first choice of the event.

Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed for one of the preset Avatars.

Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed for the connection timeout notification when refreshing the multiplayer lobby list.

Fixed an issue where debug text present in the description of the District Placement Confirmation.

Fixed an issue where debug text displayed for the “Give Me Freedom” persona strength in the Profile Screen.

Fixed an issue where debug text displayed for the tooltip of the “Change State Religion” button in the Religion Panel.

The AI system received some improvements. Now the AI opponents will behave a lot better when dealing and interacting with the player. The AI improvements are not only for combat engagements. Some improvements were performed to the pollution and fame systems. An addition that may be overlooked is the new color-blind setting. This mode will help player’s who suffer from this condition.

Humankind is available now on PC, Mac Os, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Humankind Twitter page.