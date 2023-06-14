Is Only Up Coming to Consoles? PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch Release Dates Explained

Image: SCKR Games

Only Up! is a new game released on May 23, 2023, about a boy whose goal is to escape from the ghetto. It has been getting some attention on Steam and growing its player base, leaving console players wondering whether they will get the chance to play. Read further to discover whether Only Up! will come to consoles including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Will Only Up! Release on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch Consoles?

There is no information on whether Only Up! will be coming to consoles. This is true for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, unfortunately. Only Up! is relatively new at the time of writing this article, and there has yet to be any word from the developer SCKR Games. That said, this doesn’t mean that SCKR Games doesn’t plan to release it on consoles in the future, and it could be possible that developers have an announcement coming once the game has had its time to shine on Steam. To keep up to date and wait for an announcement — follow SCKRgames on Twitter.

If you prefer console gaming but have a PC and want to try Only Up! — I have some good news for you. Only Up! only costs $10 on the Steam store, meaning that it won’t break the bank to give it a try until we hear more about a console release date. If you have one, it seems to be the perfect handheld game for the Steam Deck.

The game looks fun, where you are tasked with climbing crazy-looking structures and working as hard as possible to make it to the top. The description on Steam states, “Every step can set you back far,” meaning it continuously gets more difficult the higher you go up in the game. One wrong move could have dire consequences! Each climb will result in the player learning from their mistakes and trying to overcome those hurdles on the second run.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023