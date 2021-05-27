We’re still over a month away from the event itself but the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket is already available in the in-game shop. This specially discounted pass will give players special bonuses during the two day celebration, which is set for July 17th and 18th, 2021. Another remote event, players all over the world can take part in much of the activities and bonuses, but if you want to get everything you need to buy the ticket. But even at this lower price many are asking the all important question. Is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket worth it?

Should you Buy the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Ticket

Obviously everyone’s situation is different, but we will take this guide to break down the benefits of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket and compare them to the price tag of $5. We won’t know the full rewards you receive from things, such as the Special Research quest, but we already know a lot about what’s going on. Be sure to check out all the details we have at this time for more, but keep reading to see our thoughts on whether you should buy the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket.

In short, players who buy the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket will receive the following additional bonuses throughout the two day event.

A Special Research quest Rewards either Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star Costumed Galarian Ponyta or Zigzagoon Costumed Gardevoir or Flygon Avatar items A new Mythical Pokémon

Increased shiny odds for wild and Incense spawns throughout the event

Exclusive spawns in the wild and via Incense, all can be shiny Unown F and G Ludicolo Chatot Leafeon Flareon Vaporeon Umbreon Serperior Tyranitar Flygon Gyarados Azumarill Gardevoir Galvantula Throh Sawk

4 Collection Challenges themed after the habitat hours

A Global Challenge Arena Unlock new bonuses by working on tasks with other players

An extra 10,000 XP for completing raids on Day 2

Up to 10 free Raid Passes

Timed Research Rewards up to 8 Remote Raid Passes and more

A free event bundle with 3 Remote Raid Passes

Special event stickers and gifts

A “surprise” from in-game snapshots

That is simply a ton of additional bonuses added onto an already packed event. And that’s without diving deeper in the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Special Research, which should give players quite a few premium rewards (see more when the event is closer). Last year’s ticket cost $15, or three times what this year does, and it offered just about the same rewards, possibly less. So for the discounted price of $5 we can wholeheartedly recommend buying the ticket to anyone that will be participating and sees anything of interest in the list above.

The boosted shiny odds are probably the biggest and best reward. There was some controversy last year over this, with debate over whether it was applied exclusively to ticket holders. According to Niantic, this is a ticket exclusive bonus, so if you like hunting shiny Pokémon then the ticket is a bargain. Especially when you see how many new shinies will be available, including Unown F.

But then there are the special costumed Pokémon. The choice of either Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star seems like an especially significant bonus for many players. You will only be able to get one of them (for now) during the event. While it is tradable, it’s doubtful many players will want to give up such a rare exclusive.

So is the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket worth it? Based on what we know so far it definitely seems like it. There’s just a ton of added value in having the ticket over going into the event for free. But if you’re busy, or money is tight, then go over these bonuses just to be sure there’s something there you find valuable. Otherwise, that’s how we feel about the question of should you buy the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 ticket.

- This article was updated on:May 27th, 2021