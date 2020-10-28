Is Watch Dogs: Legion Coming to Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion is technically the first game to kick of the next-gen rush this holiday season, yet Nintendo Switch fans want to know if they too will be able to partake in the London uprising. Well, if Ubisoft’s history with the Switch is any indication, Watch Dog fans hoping for a Nintendo Switch port of Legion better mind the gap.

A Nintendo Switch port of Watch Dogs: Legion is not currently in the works.

While this is surely disappointing for those of you holding out hope, Ubisoft has not exactly been keen on porting their latest triple-A titles over the Nintendo’s platform. Watch Dogs 1 and 2 are nowhere to be found on the Switch. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey are absent from the platform, and neither Division game nor Rainbow Six Siege are available on the handheld console. Ubisoft does support the Switch (Immortals: Fenyx Rising will launch on the console), but their largest and most technically complex games haven’t made the jump.

This largely has to do with hardware limitations: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey barely keeps a steady 30 frames-per-second on the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While that game is far, far larger than Watch Dogs: Legion, the technology driving Watch Dogs is arguable more complex. The Switch’s CPU would probably melt under the strain of having to compute and track all the various inhabitants of London, with their deeply simulated routines and various traits.

I hate to say it, but until we see a “Pro” or boosted version of the Nintendo Switch, Watch Dogs: Legion just won’t run well on the console. “Smaller” games like Obsidians The Outer Worlds continue to struggle on the platform, and that game looks like hot ass after all the cutting and trimming the graphics endured for that game to even limp over the line. In short, Ubisoft probably has no plans to bring Legion to the Switch, at least not until Nintendo launches one with improved hardware.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020