Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All Everbay Coast Missions List

Everybody’s favorite pink puffball has made the transition to 3D in Kirby and the Forgotten Land to great critical acclaim. Changing up the formula has proven to be a wise move, as you’re able to conquer levels in a whole new way, and explore the world as Kirby in ways that you never could before. You are also granted the ability to take on different missions in the world, rather than it being a completely linear experience.
But, when you come to the land of Everbay Coast, you may need some clarification on what you’ll need to do. That’s where we come into play, as we will go into depth about the missions here, and what you may need to do to tackle them all. Let’s all float our way down, and see what waits for you!
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Everbay Coast Mission List
As you go through the beautiful shores of the Everbay Coast, you’ll come across different missions to complete, giving you a chance to explore the level even more than you could before, as some of these could be a little tricky!
There are five different missions that you’ll be able to complete in this part of the world, each with its own requirements to pass them.
Abandoned Beach
- Save the Three hidden Waddle Dees
- Crack open 3 Knock-Knock Nuts
- Destroy the Animal Sand Sculpture
- Complete the sign on the rooftop
- Clear the Stage
Concrete Isles
- Save the Four hidden Waddle Dees
- Greet three Sea Birds
- Make landfall on the Isle of Treasure
- Dig up a Maxim Tomato
Scale The Cement Summit
- Save the Four hidden Waddle Dees
- Remove 3 wanted posters in the area
- Avoid the spikes in the secret room
- Freeze Fleurina with an Ice ability
- Clear the Stage
Fast-Flowing Waterworks
- Save the Five hidden Waddle Dees
- Eat 3 Tins of Fish
- Win the battle without falling into the water
- Find the Golden Fish
- Clear the Stage
The Tropical Terror
- Destroy Tropic Wood’s Roots
- Clear the stage without using a Copy Ability
- Clear within 2:00
- Clear without taking damage
- Clear the Stage
Since Kirby games are usually easy affairs, you’d think that the final mission list would be a simple one to accomplish, but thanks to the introduction of difficulty modes, you may find yourself having a bit more of a challenge on the final list, so make sure that you are prepared to take on the Tropic Woods before you attempt it. Thankfully, as well, you’ll be able to replay the level at any time to try again if you aren’t happy about missing any of these missions.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.