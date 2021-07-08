Update 1.4 has arrived for Knockout City, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

EA will soon release a new update to Knockout City happening later today. The new patch is version 1.4 or 1.40 if you are playing the PS4 version of the game.

The exact time the update is coming out is 12:00 UTC or 8am EDT. Thanks to feedback from the community, a ton of bug fixes have been brought forward. This means the gameplay experience should be much smoother when you download and install the new update later today.

You can read a highlight of the patch notes below from the official blog.

Knockout City Update 1.40 Patch Notes (1.4)

Previously completed crew contracts should now count as progress for the “Season Reward” crew contract. Your progress should update in this contract when you boot up the game next—please let us know if you continue to experience issues!

Improved match loading logic to fix an issue where some players could not load into the match until after the intro cinematic

Fixed an issue where fake-throwing a Sniper Ball at full charge while swapping enemies would erroneously keep the full charge

Fixed a rare issue where a player’s Street Rank would be displayed as level 1 upon match completion

EA will be posting full patch notes soon so we’ll update this post when it goes live. Knockout City is out now PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.