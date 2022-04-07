LEGO Star Wars: How to Unlock Clone Troopers in The Skywalker Saga

Clone Troopers in Star Wars have always been a symbol of the prequels and the turning point of the series, Order 66. There are many types of Clone Trooper to get in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Each type of Clone Trooper has their own unique playstyle. In this guide, we will be showing you how to get each type of Clone Trooper in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Unlock Every Clone Trooper in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In total, there are 10 Clone Troopers to unlock in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The first Clone Trooper, Phase 1, can be unlocked in Episode III during the mission, “So Uncivilized.”

The second Clone Trooper, Commander, can be unlocked in Episode II during the mission, “The Battle of the Jedi.”

It is currently unknown how to unlock the Captain Clone Trooper in the game. As for the fourth character, Lieutenant Clone Trooper, he can be unlocked during the “Battle of the Jedi” mission in Episode II.

Sergeant Clone Trooper can also be obtained through the “Battle of the Jedi” mission in Episode II of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Phase II Clone Trooper can be unlocked through the Episode III mission “Droid Attack on the Wookies.”

The 501st Legion Clone Trooper can be unlocked after completing the “Senate Showdown” mission in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The Coruscant Guard Clone Trooper character can be obtained after completing “Senate Showdown” in Episode III.

The 212th Attack Battalion Clone Trooper is unlocked after finishing “So Uncivilised” in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The last Clone Trooper, the Kashyyyk Clone Trooper, can be unlocked after finishing the “Droid Attack on the Wookies” mission in Episode III.

Check out our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga if you have not already. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.