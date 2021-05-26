Madden NFL 21 Servers Will Be Down For Maintenance This Week

EA Sports has now announced that the Madden NFL 21 servers will be down for maintenance for a short while both on May 26th and May 27th.

At 6am ET on May 26th and May 27th, the servers for the game will be down for maintenance. EA Sports has managed to pick a time of day that might not affect a majority of gamers. This is because people will be getting ready for work or school during this time.

As a result of server maintenance, this means you cannot play online games for the time being. Maintenance should not last too long so you don’t have to worry too much.

Anyway, you can read EA Sports’ full announcement posted below via the EA forums.

“There will be server maintenance for Madden NFL 21 on Wednesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 27th at 6:00AM ET.

During this time, online modes could be impacted. Please make sure to finish your games and save any progress before the maintenance begins.

Also, Solo Battles will be gated as early as 5:00AM ET to protect players from any issues and will unlock after maintenance is complete.”

